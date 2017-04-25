AIADMK symbol case: ‘Middleman’ Sukesh Chandrashekhar to appear before court today

Officials of Delhi Police Crime Branch escort Sukesh Chandra, the middleman accused of receiving a bribe after promising to retrieve the party symbol for AIADMK, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo) Officials of Delhi Police Crime Branch escort Sukesh Chandra, the middleman accused of receiving a bribe after promising to retrieve the party symbol for AIADMK, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who was named as AIADMK leader TTV Dinkaran’s middleman, is expected to be produced in court on Tuesday over allegations of bribing an Election Commission official to get the AIADMK ‘two-leaves’ symbol, reported news agency ANI. Chandrashekhar was arrested earlier this month for trying to strike a deal, worth Rs 50 crore, to help the ruling AIADMK faction led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami retain the symbol.

Chandrashekhar, who has been in police custody for the last eight days, will be taken to Tis Hazari court, according to ANI. The police have recovered nearly Rs 1.3 crore and two luxury cars from the 27-year-old.

Separately, Dinakaran, who is also named in the FIR, admitted to meeting Chandrashekhar and claimed he thought he was a high court judge, reported PTI. He, however, alleged that he did not pay Chandrashekhar any money. He is expected to appear in the Crime Branch office today for another round of questioning.

Two warring factions of the AIADMK emerged following the death of J Jayalalithaa, both wanted to hold on to the party’s symbol and name ahead of the RK Nagar by-election, necessitated by the former CM’s death. The Election Commission subsequently postponed the polls in light of the bribery charges.

