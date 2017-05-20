AIADMK merger stuck, OPS meets PM Modi

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam

Merger talks between the two factions of AIADMK having hit a rough patch, O Panneerselvam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. While the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu said he discussed some long-pending demands of the state with the Prime Minister, sources in his camp said “political developments”, including the merger negotiations, were discussed. The meeting came on a day actor Rajinikanth dropped hints about his political ambition.

The Panneerselvam camp also approached the Election Commission (EC), requesting it to conduct a separate investigation on allegations that AIADMK (Amma) leader T T V Dinakaran allegedly tried to bribe EC officials for getting the party’s ‘two-leaves’ poll symbol for the Sasikala faction. Delhi Police is already probing the matter. The Panneerselvam camp also wants EC to restrain Dindigul C Sreenivasan from functioning as the party treasurer. Sasikala had removed Panneerselvam as the party treasurer and appointed Sreenivasan.

The Panneerselvam camp submitted more documents to the EC, questioning elevation of Sasikala as the party’s interim general secretary. Party’s Rajya Sabha member V Maitreyan and former minister K P Munusamy accompanied Panneerselvam when he met Modi.

