OPS sworn in as Tamil Nadu Deputy CM: Full list of ministers

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerslevam was on Monday sworn-in as deputy to current incumbent K Palaniswami, hours after the merger of the two AIADMK factions. At a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhavan, Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao administered the oath of office and secrecy to Panneerselvam. The former chief minister is back in his home turf finance, a portfolio he had held since 2011 when the J Jayalalithaa government was sworn-in.

Ministers: Portfolios

K Palaniswami: Chief Minister

O Panneerslevam: Deputy Chief Minister, Finance, Housing, Rural Housing and Housing development, Slum Clearance Board and Accommodation Control, Town Planning, Urban Development and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority

K Pandiarajan: Tamil official language and Tamil culture, Archaeology

D Jayakumar: Fisheries

Udumalai K Radhakrishnan: Animal husbandry

P Balakrishna Reddy: Youth Welfare and Sports Development

C Ve Shanmugam: Mines and Minerals, Law

Dindigul C. Sreenivasan: Minister for Forests

Sellur K. Raju: Minister for Co-operation Co-operation, Statistics and Ex-Servicemen Welfare

P. Thangamani: Minister for Electricity,Prohibition and Excise Electricity, Non-Conventional Energy Development, Prohibition and Excise, Molasses and Prevention of Corruption Act

Thiru K.P. Anbalagan: Minister for Higher Education

Dr. V. Saroja: Minister for Social Welfare and Nutritious Noon Meal Programme

Thiru S.P. Velumani: Minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development and Implementation of Special Programme

K.C.Karuppannan: Minister for Environment

R.Kamaraj: Minister for Food and Civil Supplies

O.S.Manian: Minister for Handlooms and Textiles

Dr.C.Vijaya Baskar: Minister for Health and Family Welfare

R. Doraikkannu: Minister for Agriculture

Kadambur Raju: Minister for Information and Publicity

R.B. Udhayakumar: Minister for Revenue

Vellamandi N.Natarajan: Minister for Tourism

K.C. Veeramani: Minister for Commercial Taxes

K.T.Rajenthra Bhalaji: Minister for Milk and Dairy Development

P.Benjamin: Minister for Rural Industries

M.R.Vijayabhaskar: Minister for Transport

Nilofer kafeel: Minister for Labour

M.Manikandan: Minister for Information Technology

Tmt.V.M.Rajalakshmi: Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare

G. Baskaran: Minister for Khadi and Village Industries Board

Sevvoor S.Ramachandran: Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments

Tmt S.Valarmathi: Minister for Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare

Panneerselvam was first made the finance minister by Jayalalithaa when the AIADMK came to power in 2011 though he has held other portfolios earlier. He was interim chief minister twice when Jayalalithaa stepped down due to cases against her, and then chief minister following her death on December 5, 2016.

