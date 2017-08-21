AIADMK merger opportunistic; BJP behind it, says CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat

CPI (M) leader Prakash Karat. (File/Photo) CPI (M) leader Prakash Karat. (File/Photo)

CPI(M) politburo member Prakash Karat on Monday termed the merger of AIADMK factions as opportunistic and alleged that the BJP was behind it. “The opportunistic decision by the two factions, at the behest of BJP. will be rejected by the people of Tamil Nadu,” he told reporters at the airport at Coimbatore. Karat is in the city to participate in a function to launch a People’s Forum, in which leaders of major political parties, like Rajya Sabha MP, Kanimozhi of DMK and Viduthalai Chiraithagal president, Tirumavalavan and like minded parties following the ideologies of Karl Marx, Ambedkar and Periyar.

The CPI(M) leader said that joining hands with ‘communal forces’ like BJP will be dangerous to AIADMK and also the people of Tamil Nadu, “who will totally reject this opportunism.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App