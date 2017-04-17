Merger on the cards? Sasikala faction open to talks with OPS

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister D Jayakumar addressing the media after the meeting. (ANI) Tamil Nadu Finance Minister D Jayakumar addressing the media after the meeting. (ANI)

In a sign of fresh trouble brewing within the AIADMK faction led by Sasikala, at least 25 Tamil Nadu ministers held an emergency meeting late on Monday night to discuss the possibility of merging with the party faction led by former state chief minister O Panneerselvam. Speaking with reporters after the meeting, minister D Jayakumar said they were open to talks with the OPS faction.

“We discussed on the OPS statement of merging together. We welcome that, will hold talks,” news agency ANI quoted Jayakumar as saying.

The meeting that took place at Minister for Industries, P Thangamani’s residence saw several key functionaries of the Edappadi Palaniswami’s Cabinet in attendance, including Health Minister C Vijaya Bhaskar.

There were signs of possible rift within the Sasikala faction earlier as a group of ministers felt it was best for AIADMK general secretary TTV Dinakaran to step down from his role and control the party from behind the scenes. Many feared the faction would lose out on the party symbol, the ‘Two Leaves’, which is currently frozen by the Election Commission, and also lose the prestigious RK Nagar bypoll.

Earlier today, AIADMK deputy General Secretary and Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dinakaran was booked by the Delhi Police for allegedly trying to bribe two EC officials in a bid to influence the outcome of the poll panel ruling on the election symbol. Delhi Police arrested an alleged middle man, Sukesh Chandrasekhar, and recovered at least Rs 1.3 crore and two cars — a BMW and a Mercedes – from him.

The money recovered was purportedly planned for bribing the EC officials. Dinakaran has been booked by Delhi Police under IPC sections 170, 120b and 8 PoC.

