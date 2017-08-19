AIADMK merger: Positive result in a day or two, says O Panneerselvam; top developments

AIADMK merger: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (left); O Panneerselvam AIADMK merger: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (left); O Panneerselvam

Former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Saturday said talks on the merger of the two AIADMK factions are going on smoothly and a positive result is expected in a day or two. The much awaited merger on Friday night had failed to materialse following reported divergent views among the members of the OPS faction. The decision was taken amid a continued standoff between leaders within the AIADMK rival factions and the huge pressure from the BJP at the Centre to make the merger official before August 22. OPS group, led by Panneerselvam, had severed ties with AIADMK to form a separate outfit-AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi)-in February this year.

Sources in OPS and EPS camps elaborated the merger deal and informed to Delhi. Expulsion of general secretary V K Sasikala and her family from the party and a CBI probe on Jayalalithaa’s death – two key demands set by the OPS camp for the merger, however, are not met. The third important demand – chief minister post or party general secretary position for OPS with the expulsion of Sasikala – is also not met.

AIADMK merger: Here are the top developments

1. The announcement of the merger has been scheduled for Monday. Panneerselvam told reporters Saturday that the merger talks are in progress. “There will be a decision in two days. We will be taking a decision in favour of party cadres,” he said.

2, A top BJP leader in Tamil Nadu denied reports that it was a forced merger deal facilitated by Delhi. He indicated that the merger deal is likely to trigger some dissent voices too.

3. Party deputy general secretary T T V Dinakaran on Friday said he had the support of many more MLAs who are “like sleeper cells” until the time comes to activate them. Indicating that he would choose the party over the government, Dinakaran said that those in power were taking decisions for their own interests. “We will take a decision as per the wishes of cadres. What is happening now (in the ruling faction) is against the wishes of cadres,” he said. Sources from both sides said they feared Dinakaran would topple the government if the merger happened.

4 In a meeting on Friday reportedly there were heated arguments on why Panneerselvam should not agree to a merger without getting the CM’s post.

5. Expulsion of general secretary V K Sasikala and her family from the party and a CBI probe on Jayalalithaa’s death – two key demands set by the OPS camp for the merger.

