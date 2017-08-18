AIADMK merger Live Updates: EPS, OPS camps likely to announce decision shortly

AIADMK merger: EPS-OPS factions to announce AIADMK merger shortly. AIADMK merger: EPS-OPS factions to announce AIADMK merger shortly.

The warring factions of the AIADMK are expected to announce the merger shortly and chalk out the future course of action, a day after the Tamil Nadu government announced an investigation into the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Chief Minister E K Palaniswami and his predecessor O Panneerselvam are expected to make a joint announcement at J Jayalalithaa’s memorial at the Marina beach in Chennai. Panneerselvam is also expected to officially respond to Palaniswami’s announcement on setting up of an inquiry commission to probe Jayalalithaa’s death, one of the key demands of his faction for the merger. The removal of jailed party general secretary VK Sasikala and her kin, including deputy general secretary T T V Dhinakaran, from the AIADMK was the other major demand.

Below are the LIVE UPDATES:

8.05 pm: Jayalalithaa’s memorial at the Marina beach in Chennai has been decked up amid talks of possible merger of two warring factions of AIADMK.

Chennai: Leaders expected at J Jayalalithaa memorial after possible #AIADMKMerger pic.twitter.com/8qxyEHjnGC — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2017

7.59 pm: OPS group, led by Panneerselvam, had severed ties with AIADMK to form a separate outfit-AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi)-in February and demanded the removal of Sasikala and her family members from the party and a probe into Jayalalithaa.

