AIADMK merger live updates: O Pannerselvam, Edappadi Palaniswami likely to end feud today

AIADMK merger: O Panneerselvam and E Palaniswami to end feud? AIADMK merger: O Panneerselvam and E Palaniswami to end feud?

The two rival factions of the AIADMK led by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Pannerselvam are likely to announce their merger on Monday. Both sides are expected to hold a meeting with senior ministers and office bearers at the party headquarters today. A decision is likely to be taken on the “formal expulsion” of V K Sasikala and her family members, a key demand by the OPS camp that still remains unmet.

The merger talks began gaining momentum after Palaniswami agreed to some of the demands put forth by Paneerselvam. The Chief Minister set up an inquiry commission to probe the death of J Jayalalithaa and announced that her Poes Garden residence, Ved Nilayam, would soon be converted into a memorial. However, no decision was taken on the demand of a CBI probe in the late chief minister’s death.

AIADMK merger LIVE UPDATES:

8.45 am: O Pannerselvam demanded the chief minister post or the position of AIADMK general secretary. However, a united AIADMK is expected to give him a new post ‘equivalent’ to general secretary, besides the Deputy CM post that has been offered to him. TTV Dinakaran, however, could sabotage the deal as he has the backing of 20 MLAs.

8.30 am: While the merger was supposed to be sealed by Friday night, but few last-minute differences hampered the process. However, OPS cleared the air on Saturday saying a positive result was expected in a day or two. “I had informed that the merger talks are already progressing smoothly. It has progressed one more step…A good decision will be attained shortly as desired by you,” he told media persons after a meeting with his party functionaries. Sources also allege that both the factions are under pressure from the BJP to make the formal announcement on Monday, a day before the scheduled visit of party president Amit Shah.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd