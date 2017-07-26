AIADMK members held for attempt to lay siege to Puducherry Assembly

Slogans were raised by participants condemning the “anti people and anti student policies of the Congress and its alliance partner DMK.” Slogans were raised by participants condemning the “anti people and anti student policies of the Congress and its alliance partner DMK.”

Opposition AIADMK (Amma) staged a demonstration in Puducherry on Wednesday condemning the “failure” of the territorial government to ensure 50 per cent quota for local students under government category in private medical colleges in the Union Territory. Addressing the participants, AIADMK (Amma)legislature wing leader A Anbalagan said the Congress government in Puducherry was “indulging in double game” on the medical admissions issue and pretended to be champions of students.

He said that despite repeated pleas by the AIADMK, the government had initiated no steps to bring in a legislation providing 50 percent quota of seats for local students in the first year MBBS course in private colleges. “It is indeed ridiculous on the part of Congress here to join the human chain stir organised by DMK on NEET issue here tomorrow,” he said.

“The DMK in collusion with the Congress had supported introduction of NEET for medical admission, when the two parties had shared power at the Centre in the past,” he alleged. Other legislators of the party A Baskar and Vayyapuri Manikandan and delegates of party’s different wings were among those who spoke.

Later, when the party men tried to break the police cordon to lay siege to the Assembly pressing for a legislation, police intervened and arrested the agitators. Slogans were raised by participants condemning the “anti people and anti student policies of the Congress and its alliance partner DMK.”

