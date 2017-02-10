AIADMK sacks Madhusudhanan: All you need to know about party’s second-in-command

Madhusudhanan is one of the oldest members of AIADMK, and served as the Textile Minister under J Jayalalithaa from 1991 to 1996. (Source: Facebook/E Madhusudhanan) Madhusudhanan is one of the oldest members of AIADMK, and served as the Textile Minister under J Jayalalithaa from 1991 to 1996. (Source: Facebook/E Madhusudhanan)

In another twist to the ongoing drama in Tamil Nadu politics, AIADMK presidium chairman E Madhusudhanan was sacked from the party on Friday. He is a senior leader in AIADMK who had recently switched over to the O Panneerselvam camp. His sacking could cause a major split within the AIADMK since he was largely believed to be the second-in-command. On Thursday, Panneerselvam had told reporters that Madhusudhanan will be the permanent general secretary of the AIADMK.

Watch Video

Panneerselvam even called Madhusudhan his ‘brother’ welcoming him to the camp. “When Amma passed away, they told me that my brother Madhusudhanan will be the party general secretary while I will be the Chief Minister. Only for that reason, I agreed, but they went back on their word,” Panneerselvam reportedly told media persons outside his residence.

Follow the Tamil Nadu crisis LIVE as Sasikala sacks Madhusudhanan sacked as AIADMK presidium chairman

But what could be a retribution for his support to Panneerselvam, Sasikala sacked the long-time MGR loyalist from the party’s primary membership. Madusudhanan chose not to say much on the matter.

”Would wait and see,” he told reporters.

Also Read | Top AIADMK leader E Madhusudanan backs Panneerselvam, says party shouldn’t be with rowdies

Who is E Madhusudhanan?

One of the oldest members of the AIADMK, Madhusudhanan served as the Textile Minister in Jayalalithaa’s government between 1991 and 1996. In 1991, he was convicted and later acquitted in the free sari and dhoti scam. The government decided to supply saris and dhotis for 1992 Pongal and had allotted Rs 12.58 crore for the same. But it was alleged that the supplies made by contractors were of inferior quality and did not meet requirements. It was also claimed that the orders were given to firms that were not registered and paying tax. At one point, he was also the Propaganda Secretary of the AIADMK.

Madhusudhanan has been the AIADMK’s Presidium Chairman since 2010, when Jayalalithaa had brought him in.

Despite his jump to the Panneerselvam camp, Madhusudhanan was among those who had supported Sasikala in her bid to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu just a few weeks back.

“Sasikala is worthy of becoming the Chief Minister,” Madhusudhanan had reportedly said addressing media at Jayalalithaa’s memorial.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd