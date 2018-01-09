Endless wrangling between government and Lt Governor impacting development in Puducherry: AIADMK

Top News
AIADMK legislature wing party leader A Anbalagan said ever since the government came to power in 2016, there has been a war of words between them and Bedi on various issues, "derailing implementation of various developmental projects".

Published: January 9, 2018
The opposition AIADMK on Tuesday alleged the ongoing wrangling between the Narayanasamy led-Congress government and Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has impacted the development of the Union Territory.

AIADMK legislature wing party leader A Anbalagan said in a release here that the Congress had formed the government here in 2016 with outside support of the DMK. He said ever since the government came to power in 2016, there has been a war of words between them and Bedi on various issues, “derailing implementation of various developmental projects”.

Anbalagan charged the Lt Governor and Chief Minister with indulging in ‘cheap publicity’ without implementing welfare schemes. He alleged that government had not been able to bring into practice all schemes announced in the budget presented last year and that this only showed that the ‘Congress government here has lost of the confidence of the people’.

Anbalagan urged the Lt Governor and Chief Minister to bury the hatchet and concentrate on implementation of welfare schemes approved by the Assembly by passing the budget and also by earmarking funds for the schemes.

