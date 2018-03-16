AIADMK sacks ex-MP for supporting TDP’s no-confidence motion against Modi government

Issuing a statement, party’s Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and Joint Coordinator and Chief Minister K. Palaniswami its members not to have any contact with Palanisamy. Issuing a statement, party’s Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and Joint Coordinator and Chief Minister K. Palaniswami its members not to have any contact with Palanisamy.

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Friday sacked party spokesperson KC Palanisamy hours after he said that AIADMK MP’s will support the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led NDA government if Centre did not take a favourable stand on Cauveri.

Issuing a statement, party’s Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and Joint Coordinator and Chief Minister K. Palaniswami asked its members not to have any contact with Palanisamy. According to the statement, the former MP acted in a manner bringing disrepute to the party.

Palanisamy had taken a stand slightly different from that of the party leadership over the no-trust vote introduced in the Lok Sabha by the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) which today parted its ways with the NDA.

Reacting to his dismissal, Palanisamy said that he would stand by what he said and would not take back his words. “I fail to understand as to what is wrong in my statement. By my dismissal, the two leaders have proved that they are slaves to the BJP. The AIADMK is not under the control of any one or two individuals.”

