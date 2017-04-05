J Jayalalithaa won’t be declared convict in disproportionate assets case: Supreme Court

Late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa. (File Photo) Late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa. (File Photo)

Rejecting Karnataka government’s request, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will not declare former Tamil Nadu chief minister late J Jayalalithaa a convict in the disproportionate assets case. Last month, the Karnataka government had moved the apex court for a review of its verdict through which it had abated the proceedings in the disproportionate assets case against the former AIADMK supremo. In their statement to the apex court, the government had contended that once the proceedings were abated, it will not be possible to recover the fine of Rs 100 crore pressed on the former leader. This amount was the part of the punishment given to her in the case.

On February 14, the Supreme Court had convicted V K Sasikala and two others in the disproportionate assets case while abating the proceedings against Jayalalithaa as she had passed away. The court, however, clarified that the fine imposed on her can be eventually recovered.

Previously, the Supreme Court had upheld the special trial court verdict which found disproportionate assets worth Rs 53.60 crore, which Jayalalithaa and the three others could not account for. The Central Bureau of Investigation had also alleged that the unaccounted wealth was around Rs 66.65 crore.

When the Karnataka governent filed its review plea, it said that the apex court’s decision to abate proceedings against the former AIADM supremo was an “error apparent on the face of record”.

