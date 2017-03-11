AIADMK greets BJP, rebel faction credits PM Modi, Amit Shah for win

AIADMK deputy general secretary T T V Dinakaran (PTI Photo/File Photo) AIADMK deputy general secretary T T V Dinakaran (PTI Photo/File Photo)

AIADMK deputy general secretary T T V Dinakaran congratulated the BJP for its victories in UP and Uttarakhand assembly polls while party rebel leader O Panneerselvam credited PM Narendra Modi for the win. “The outcome to the elections held in the five states is on expected the lines,” said Dinakaran adding the results showed that “the people voted keeping in mind the governance of the respective regimes.”

In a statement, he congratulated the BJP for winning Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and the Congress for wresting Punjab from SAD-BJP and emerging as the single largest party in Goa and Manipur. Panneerselvam, on the other hand, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I congratulate you for the resounding victory of the BJP in the recent assembly elections. Your remarkable victory is indeed an achievement to be celebrated.”

He said, “I convey my best wishes to you to lead the country to an era of growth and prosperity under your able leadership.” In a separate identical letter to BJP chief Amit Shah, he said, “Your remarkable victory is indeed an achievement to be celebrated.” “I convey my warm greetings to you and wish you and your team greater laurels as you propel the BJP to work for the nation on the path of development.”