AIADMK General Secretay VK Sasikala names newborn as Jayalalithaa

V Sasikala File/PTI Photo V Sasikala File/PTI Photo

AIADMK General Secretay VK Sasikala on Saturday named a baby girl of a party functionary as ‘Jayalalithaa,’ in Chennai. In true Jayalalithaa style, she also kissed the girl gently on the forehead before blessing her, a party release said. Late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, would often name children of party workers and supporters and kiss the infants on their forehead.

Sasikala named the girl child of a party functionary from Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district, as ‘Jayalalithaa,’ after emerging out of a district office-bearers meeting in Chennai.