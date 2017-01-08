Latest News
  • AIADMK General Secretay VK Sasikala names newborn as Jayalalithaa

In true Jayalalithaa style, she also kissed the girl gently on the forehead before blessing her, a party release said.

Published:January 8, 2017
AIADMK General Secretay VK Sasikala on Saturday named a baby girl of a party functionary as ‘Jayalalithaa,’ in Chennai. In true Jayalalithaa style, she also kissed the girl gently on the forehead before blessing her, a party release said. Late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, would often name children of party workers and supporters and kiss the infants on their forehead.

Sasikala named the girl child of a party functionary from Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district, as ‘Jayalalithaa,’ after emerging out of a district office-bearers meeting in Chennai.

