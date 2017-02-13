AIADMK files PIL in SC asking Tamil Nadu Governor to invite Sasikala to form govt

V K Sasikala with her party MLAs in Chennai on Sunday. (PTI photo) V K Sasikala with her party MLAs in Chennai on Sunday. (PTI photo)

The AIADMK on Monday said a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court asking Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao to invite party chief V K Sasikala to form a government in the state within 24 hours. This comes even as caretaker CM O Panneerselvam is set to visit the secretariat Monday.

AIADMK spokesperson Vaigai Chelvan had earlier claimed that the chances of Governor Rao “inviting” Sasikala today were “high”, asserting that a majority of the party MLAs were behind her. “We expect the chances of his inviting (meeting) her today are high,” he told PTI.

LIVE updates: Sasikala vs Panneerselvam

Amid continued uncertainty over Sasikala’s swearing-in as the next CM, Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, who did not respond to the AIADMK chief’s request for appointment, met Rajya Sabha MP V Maitreyan from the OPS camp on Sunday. Sasikala had vowed to begin an agitation against the Governor on Sunday, but no protest was announced.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd