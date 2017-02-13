Latest News
  • AIADMK files PIL in SC asking Tamil Nadu Governor to invite Sasikala to form govt

AIADMK files PIL in SC asking Tamil Nadu Governor to invite Sasikala to form govt

AIADMK spokesperson had earlier claimed that the chances of Governor Rao "inviting" Sasikala today were "high".

Updated: February 13, 2017 1:41 pm
sasikala, panneerselvam, CM tamil nadu, tamil nadu CM, Ch Vidyasagar Rao, supreme court, O Panneerselvam, jayalallithaa death, sasikala vs panneerselvam, india news, tamil nadu news V K Sasikala with her party MLAs in Chennai on Sunday. (PTI photo)

The AIADMK on Monday said a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court asking Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao to invite party chief V K Sasikala to form a government in the state within 24 hours. This comes even as caretaker CM O Panneerselvam is set to visit the secretariat Monday.

AIADMK spokesperson Vaigai Chelvan had earlier claimed that the chances of Governor Rao “inviting” Sasikala today were “high”, asserting that a majority of the party MLAs were behind her. “We expect the chances of his inviting (meeting) her today are high,” he told PTI.

LIVE updates: Sasikala vs Panneerselvam

Amid continued uncertainty over Sasikala’s swearing-in as the next CM, Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, who did not respond to the AIADMK chief’s request for appointment, met Rajya Sabha MP V Maitreyan from the OPS camp on Sunday. Sasikala had vowed to begin an agitation against the Governor on Sunday, but no protest was announced.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 13: Latest News