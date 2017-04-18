AIADMK factions set to merge? Here’s all that has happened so far

V K Sasikala’s nephew T T V Dinakaran at Jayalalithaa’s memorial as Chief Minister E Palaniswami (extreme left) looks on, at Marina beach in Chennai on Thursday. (Source: PTI Photo) V K Sasikala’s nephew T T V Dinakaran at Jayalalithaa’s memorial as Chief Minister E Palaniswami (extreme left) looks on, at Marina beach in Chennai on Thursday. (Source: PTI Photo)

A solution appears to be in sight between the two warring factions in the AIADMK as at least 25 ministers held a closed-door meeting late on Monday night to discuss the possibility of reuniting the party. The meeting, which took place at Minister of Industries P Thangamani’s residence saw several key functionaries of CM Edapi Palaniswamy’s Cabinet members in attendance.

Hinting at a possible merger after the meeting, minister D Jayakumar from Sasikala’s camp said they were open to talks with the OPS faction. “We discussed on the OPS statement of merging together. We welcome that, will hold talks,” news agency ANI quoted Jayakumar as saying.

What could lead to the talks?

O Pannerselvam, on Sunday, hinted that he is open to the idea of a merger between the two factions. The real drama unfolded on Monday after AIADMK general secretary TTV Dinakaran was booked by Delhi Crime Branch in an alleged bribery case. The police officials said Dinakaran was allegedly trying to bribe Election Commission to get ‘two leaves’ for his party, which was frozen by the election body before the RK Nagar bypoll, recognising the split in the party. Police nabbed an alleged middleman, Sukesh Chandrasekhar and recovered from him Rs 1.3 crore, the money allegedly to be used in the dealing. They also issued notice to Dinakaran to join the investigation.

Fearing the party would lose out on the party symbol due to the alleged charges, several leaders asked Dinakaran to step down from his position and work from behind the scenes.

How Dinakaran responded to the charges?

TTV Dinakaran completely denied the allegations against him and said that he never tried to bribe anyone. Sasikala’s nephew also claimed that he does not know any Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the alleged middleman in the case. He also alleged that efforts were on to “destroy our organisation politically”. Dinakaran was the ruling faction’s candidate for the RK Nagar bypoll, which was cancelled by the Election Commission on April 9 following allegations of voters being bribed.

How has Tamil Nadu ministers responded to the merger talks?

On Tuesday, several leaders spoke to news agency ANI and expressed satisfaction regarding the possible merger, after Pannerselvam announced that the Sasikala faction formed a committee to conduct talks. Tamil Nadu Forest Minister C Srinivasan said, “I am happy for the move of merger with the OPS faction.” Speaking to ANI, Minister Sellur Raju said that the factions are brothers from same family. “Yesterday OPS has said that there are possibilities that we could sit together and talk to iron out differences… We are brothers from the same family,” he said.

Adding that the main issue remains the frozen ‘two leaves’ party symbol, Raju said that the two factions need to work in unison to retrieve the symbol.

