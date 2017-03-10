AIADMK, DMK members raise fisherman killing issue in Parliament

A view of the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi. (File photo. PTI/TV grab) A view of the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi. (File photo. PTI/TV grab)

Members from AIADMK and DMK today raised in Parliament the issue of killing of an Indian fisherman allegedly by the Sri Lankan Navy and asked the government to give a strong message to Sri Lanka. In the Rajya Sabha, the issue was raised by Kanimozhi of DMK and S R Balasubramaniam of AIADMK, to which the government responded by saying that the matter has been taken up with the Sri Lankan government. “The government has taken this matter and the welfare and concerns of all fishermen most seriously. We have raised this issue through Vice President on the sidelines of a summit in Indonesia. The government of Sri Lanka has promised full investigation,” Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar said. Vice President Hamid Ansari had raised this issue during his bilateral meeting with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Srisena on the sidelines of the Summit of Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) on March 7.

A 22-year-old Indian fisherman was shot dead on Monday last while he was fishing in a mechanised boat a short distance off the Katchatheevu islet. Local fishermen alleged that he was killed by the Sri Lankan Navy while another was injured.

Kanimozhi said many fishermen have lost their lives and their livelihood has been affected.

“They (fishermen) are worried and they are not sure about coming back alive if they go for fishing,” she said.

Describing this as a burning issue in Tamil Nadu, she said the central government is not responding.

Kanimozhi asked the Centre to take steps for the welfare of fishermen since it claims to be a “strong” government.

She demanded that a full discussion should be allowed on this matter.

Balasubramaniam said the killing of fishermen is “not justifiable” under any circumstances and this incident should be strongly condemned.

He also said a strong message should be given to the Sri Lankan government.

Madhusudan Mistry of Congress raised the issue of arrest of fishermen by Pakistan recently and asked why the government is not taking any action.

Responding to this, Akbar said: “This issue of fishermen has a long history. This is the most unfortunate incident… Our views have been conveyed. A full statement on this will be made as soon as possible.”

In the Lok Sabha, the issue was raised by J Jayavardhan of AIADMK who demanded that Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India should be summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs to lodge a protest.