AIADMK defends Sasikala’s elevation as party chief before EC

VK Sasikala. (File Photo) VK Sasikala. (File Photo)

The AIADMK on Tuesday defended V K Sasikala’s elevation as the party’s interim general secretary before the Election Commission (EC) on the ground that the general council of the party had the authority to make such an appointment.

The response, on behalf of Sasikala, was filed by her nephew T T V Dinakaran, who was inducted into the party at the last minute and nominated as its deputy general secretary just before she left for Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Karnataka to serve the remaining time of her sentence in the disproportionate assets case.

In the reply, Dinakaran, claimed the party’s functioning would have come to a grinding halt after its former chief J Jayalalithaa’s death if Sasikala had not been appointed as the interim general secretary. He alleged that party members who had questioned Sasikala’s elevation were among those who had initially signed the resolution backing her.

On February 17, the EC sought Sasiskala’s stand on the petitions challenging her appointment as general secretary. She was asked to respond by February 28.