Ex-minister, music composer extend support to Paneerselvam

Former AIADMK Minister K Damodaran and Tamil film music composer Gangai Amaran on Wednesday came out in support of caretaker Chief Minister O Paneerselvam, saying he had backing of the people of Tamil Nadu and also that of party workers. Talking to reporters at Coimbatore, Damodaran, former agriculture minister, said Paneerselvam managed to successfully solve many problems facing the state in the past two months, after Jayalalithaa’s demise.

He also succeeded in getting approved some schemes from the Centre by meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Asserting that he does not want to see a split in AIADMK, Damodaran said support of other MLAs and Ministers will depend on their mental preparedness to face party chief VK Sasikala.

He said he will go to Chennai to meet Paneerselvam in person.

Already an MLA from the city, V A Arukutty, has reportedly met the chief minister at his residence in Chennai.

Speaking to reporters nearby Tirupur, Tamil film music composer, Gangai Amaran said people of the state and party workers were “wholeheartedly” supporting Paneerselvam.

“Paneerselvam has taken a bold step, which other party MLAs and functionaries failed to take,” he said.