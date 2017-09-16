AIADMK crisis: War of words continues, TTV Dhinakaran levels corruption allegations against CM Palaniswami

AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran at the IGI airport in New Delhi. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal/File) AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran at the IGI airport in New Delhi. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal/File)

Firing a fresh salvo against the ruling AIADMK faction, sidelined leader TTV Dhinakaran on Saturday levelled corruption allegations against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami, adding that he will be sent to jail for it, reported news agency ANI. “Palaniswami is scared because of corruption charges against him; he will go to mother-in-law’s house, not me,” Dhinakaran was quoted as saying by ANI. “My opponents will even accuse me of planting bombs in connivance with Dawood Ibrahim. Will you believe it? Please don’t,” he added.

Dhinakaran’s remarks comes days after the Madras High Court stayed a floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly till September 20. The faction headed by Dhinakaran had moved the court. Dhinakaran, who enjoys the support of 21 MLAs, said, “It is evident that he (Palaniswami) has no majority. Therefore he should be asked (by the Governor) to prove majority,” he had said. The ruling faction is short of the 117 MLAs it needs in the 234-member House to remain in power.

Meanwhile, Dhinakaran’s faction had also moved the Election Commission against the ousting of former interim general secretary V K Sasikala. A delegation met the EC and urged it to declare the move invalid. Representatives submitted a memorandum containing facts, figures and the party’s bylaws to the poll body, reported PTI.

Last week, the ruling faction of the AIADMK, now consisting of Palaniswami and former CM O Panneerselvam, declared late CM J Jayalalithaa the party’s “permanent” general secretary.

(With inputs from agencies)

