AIADMK crisis: Tamil Nadu governor meets Panneerselvam, to meet Sasikala soon

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam during a press conference at his residence in Chennai on Wednesday. (PTI Photo) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam during a press conference at his residence in Chennai on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao has invited warring AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam for meeting him separately. Rao, holding charge of Tamil Nadu in addition to Maharashtra, arrived from Mumbai late this afternoon. He had kept away from Chennai for the last three days amid a bitter war of words between Sasikala and Panneerselvam, who had revolted against the AIADMK chief.

“10 senior ministers are going to go with Chinnamma (Sasikala). All the MLAs are ready to go. It is, however, the decision of the Governor (to meet or not to meet all thelegislators). The Governor is very positive, he has not raised any apprehensions,” the states’s School Education Minister K Pandiarajan said. “We have an official appointment at 7.30 PM. We will be staking our claim. There are no problems. There is no need to raise any problems,” he told reporters in Chennai.

Panneerselvam met the governor at 5 PM today and “apprise” him of the prevailing situation in Tamil Nadu. Panneerselvam has said he was forced to step down, paving the way for Sasikala’s elevation to the top post, and said he would withdraw his resignation if the situation arose.

Sasikala, who was on Sunday elected the leader of the AIADMK legislature party, is likely to stake claim for forming government while Panneerselvam is expected to present his case before the Governor.