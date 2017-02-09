AIADMK crisis: Tamil film industry speaks out in support of Panneerselvam

O Panneerselvam. (File. PTI Photo by R Senthil Kumar) O Panneerselvam. (File. PTI Photo by R Senthil Kumar)

The Tamil film industry seems to be throwing its weight behind O Panneerselvam in his fight against V K Sasikala over the control of Tamil Nadu government as well as AIADMK. After the caretaker Chief Minister raised a banner of revolt against Sasikala, the party general secretary, saying he was forced to resign as chief minister to clear way for her elevation as CM, accusations are being traded between both the factions with much vengeance. As Thursday wears on, it is Panneerselvam, who earlier looked to be on sticky wicket, who has emerged as a hero among the masses with many questioning Sasikala’s qualification and credentials to head the party and the government.

It was the veteran actor Kamal Hassan, who has had face-offs with AIADMK on several occasions, who has first come out in support of OPS. Attacking Sasikala, he said her friendship with the late chief minister, Jayalalithaa, does not make her eligible for the top post. “Just sticking around with somebody for long enough does not qualify you for the profession. I am a lawyer’s son and that does not make me go and argue a case in court. I am an actor and I am trained for that,” said Hassan in an interview to a TV channel.

Moreover, he added, there is no reason why Panneerselvam should go when he has not shown any sign of incompetence. “Now we have a choice. Panneerselvam has not shown any signs of damage or incompetence… I don’t know the qualifications of Sasikala and neither do the people of Tamil Nadu,” said the actor.

Hasaan also urged actor R Madhavan to speak out on the AIADMK crisis. “@ActorMadhavan Please. Talk on crisis in TN. We have a voice with decibel levels not conducive to bad politics, you can also disagree. But do it loud please,” tweeted Haasan.

@ActorMadhavanplsTalk on crisis inTN.We have a voice with decible levels not conducive 2 bad politics U can also diagree.but do it loud pls — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 8, 2017

To this, Madhavan, in a series of tweets, said how the state needed to walk in the “right direction”. “Sir we have always discussed how TN should be the BEST state in the world leave alone India. With the talent and potential we have we are. We should have been an example to the world.

1..Sir we have always discussed how TN should be the BEST state in the world leave alone India.with the talent and potential we have we are http://t.co/6UgoV5SiqO — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 8, 2017

2.-we should have been an example to the world.all it needs is the right intent and the right leadership to harness that volcanic expertise http://t.co/6UgoV5SiqO — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 8, 2017

“All it needs is the right intent and the right leadership to harness that volcanic expertise. This is the time to make sure that we nudge it in the right direction… the whole state needs to believe that and make themselves heard,” Madhavan wrote.

3.This is the time to make sure that we nudge it in the right direction..the whole state needs to believe that and make themselves heard. http://t.co/6UgoV5SiqO — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 8, 2017

4.. and I am very sure that will happen as this the Right time.. speak up folks .. this is YOUR time to be heard .. http://t.co/6UgoV5SiqO — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 8, 2017

Meanwhile, actor Arvind Swamy strongly reacted to the ‘detention’ of AIADMK MLAs yesterday on Sasikala’s direction, saying he wanted people to serve people, not rule them. In a number of tweets, Swamy urged people to contact their local MLAs and express their views on the crisis.

If the MLAs who are 'free' now claim that they were coerced and detained against their wishes, they must go to court and present their side — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) February 9, 2017

This is not a kingdom, there are no heirs. We only want someone to SERVE the people. We don't want rulers. http://t.co/p57kNuzDlS — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) February 9, 2017

“If the MLAs who are ‘free’ now claim that they were coerced and detained against their wishes, they must go to court and present their side. This is not a kingdom, there are no heirs. We only want someone to SERVE the people. We don’t want rulers. Your choice is ur own. No one should judge u for that. But tell ur reps so that they know who the ppl in their constituency want. Please contact your MLA,local party reps& tell them to represent your wishes on the choice of the CM, democratically. Whoever u might support.” tweeted Swamy.

Your choice is ur own. No one should judge u for that. But tell ur reps so that they know who the ppl in their constituency want. — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) February 9, 2017

Please contact your MLA,local party reps& tell them to represent your wishes on the choice of the CM, democratically.Whoever u might support — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) February 9, 2017

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd