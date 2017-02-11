Tamil Nadu Governor appropriate authority to decide on political situation: Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy (Express Archive Photo) Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy (Express Archive Photo)

Senior Congress leader and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday opined that the Tamil Nadu Governor was the competent authority to decide on the current political crisis in that state. “It is the Governor of Tamil Nadu who is the competent authority to take a decision on the current political crisis in the state,” he told reporters here.

Narayanasamy said though the matter related to another state, “we are closely watching the situation”. He also referred to the Supreme Court’s ruling in the S R Bommai case that the test of majority should be done only on the floor of the House and `Raj Bhavan is not the place for ascertaining the majority.

Narayanasamy said that during his long political career, including as AICC General Secretary, he had seen such critical situations in many states, the recent one being in Arunachal Pradesh.