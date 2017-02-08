AIADMK crisis LIVE: Panneerselvam motivated by DMK, alleges Sasikala

O Panneerselvam addressing media after end of a meditation in front of late J Jayalalithaa’s burial site at the Marina Beach in Chennai on Tuesday. PTI Photo O Panneerselvam addressing media after end of a meditation in front of late J Jayalalithaa’s burial site at the Marina Beach in Chennai on Tuesday. PTI Photo

An unprecedented revolt has erupted against AIADMK chief V K Sasikala in Chennai after O Panneerselvam, never a rebel in his political career, emerged at the Jayalalithaa Memorial on Marina beach on Tuesday night to reveal that his resignation from the Chief Minister’s post on Sunday in favour of Sasikala was “forced” and that he would fight, until his death, for democracy in the party. According to the version of events he narrated, Panneerselvam said he was not informed in advance about the legislature party meeting held on Sunday and the decision to elect Sasikala as the leader was communicated to him at the last moment.

In response to his rebellion, Sasikala sacked him from the post of treasurer late Tuesday night and said that he was hand in gloves with DMK. “DMK is behind O Pannerselvam. In recent assembly session opposition leader and O Pannerselvam exchanged warmth, they were smiling at each other,” she said. Sasikala also projected a united face while waving supporters outside Poes Garden. She claimed that she did not force Panneerselvam to quit, describing the former’s allegation as incorrect. “No confusion or problem in our party, we are united like a family,” she said.

Reacting to the ousting, Panneerselvam said the post was given to him by Amma and it could not be taken away from him. “I have carried forward the post of treasurer which was entrusted upon me by Amma & I think no one can take it away from me,” he said. He also said that it was not “a crime” to smile at the opposition leader, retorting to Sasikala’s allegations of him being with the DMK.

Follow LIVE updates here:

8:25 am: Governor Vidyasagar Rao to submit report to centre on political crisis in Tamil Nadu

8:00 am: O Panneerselvam likely to meet Governor Vidyasagar Rao

