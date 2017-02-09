AIADMK crisis: Right thing will happen soon, says O Panneerselvam after meeting Governor Vidyasagar Rao

O Panneerselvam addresses media after meeting Governor Vidyasagar Rao. (Source: ANI photo) O Panneerselvam addresses media after meeting Governor Vidyasagar Rao. (Source: ANI photo)

After meeting Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao, care taker chief minister O Panneerselvam thanked his supporters for standing with him in the time of crisis in AIADMK and said that right thing will happen soon. “Justice will be delivered and truth will prevail. Thank you for supporting me. Right thing will happen soon,” said Panneerselvam after his meeting with Rao.

In a show of strength, AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala will also meet Rao and stake claim to form government.

Rao, holding charge of Tamil Nadu in addition to Maharashtra, arrived from Mumbai late this afternoon. He had kept away from Chennai for the last three days amid a bitter war of words between Sasikala and Panneerselvam, who had revolted against the AIADMK chief.

He is here to hold talks to end the political crisis in the state.

There has been a turmoil in the AIADMK after Panneerselvam revolted against Sasikala saying he was forced to step down to pave the way for her elevation to the top post. He had also said that he would withdraw his resignation if the situation arose.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu film industry has put its weight behind Panneerselvam questioning the qualification of Sasikala. Actor like Kamal Hassan, R Madhvan and Arvind Swamy tweeted in favour of Panneerselvam.

