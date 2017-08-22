AIADMK crisis live updates: MLAs supporting TTV Dinakaran meet Governor, demand Palaniswami’s removal

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (L), AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran (C) and Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami (R). Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (L), AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran (C) and Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami (R).

A day after the two rival factions of the AIADMK set aside their differences and joined hands, 19 MLAs supporting the party deputy general secretary, TTV Dinakaran, arrived at the Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Vidyasagar Rao. They first met at Dinakaran’s residence in Chennai before heading to the Raj Bhavan.

On Monday, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and his predecessor O Panneerselvam ended weeks of uncertainty and struck a merger deal. OPS was sworn in as the deputy chief minister and was also given charge of finance, a portfolio he held under J Jayalalithaa.

To read the live updates in Tamil, click here

AIADMK crisis LIVE UPDATES:

11.20 am: The Tamil Nadu Assembly has been reduced to 233 members after the death of J Jayalalithaa. If DMK working president M K Stalin moves a no confidence motion in the House, the AIADMK government would need at least the support of 117 MLAs to prove majority.

11.00 am: The 19 AIADMK MLAs will submit a memorandum to Governor Vidyasagar Rao stating they have lost their faith in Edapaddi Palaniswami, a leader they elected six months ago, and will demand their removal.

10.50 am: Dinakaran is yet to respond to Monday’s merger. In a tweet addressed to reporters, he said: “As I have sore throat and fever, doctor has advised me rest. Will meet you all on August 23rd.”

10.40 am: Two hours after the two rival factions struck a merger deal, the 18 MLAs who sided with Dinakaran arrived at Jayalalithaa’s memorial at Marina Beach and meditated for around 15 minutes.

10.30 am:

#Visuals TTV #Dinakaran supporting 19 MLAs arrive at Raj Bhawan to meet TN Governor C Vidyasagar Rao #AIADMKMerger pic.twitter.com/IUzeCPOVft — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App