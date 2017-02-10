AIADMK crisis LIVE: HC asks police to file affidavit on MLAs lodged in resort by Sasikala

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam addresses a press conference at his residence in Chennai on Wednesday. PTI Photo Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam addresses a press conference at his residence in Chennai on Wednesday. PTI Photo

As the power struggle within the AIADMK shows no sign of abating, caretaker chief minister O Panneerselvam is addressing the media to divulge more details about his strategy. Earlier on Tuesday, he launched a midnight rebellion against party general secretary Sasikala, claiming that he was forced to resign from his post.

Live Updates

1: 14 PM: The Election Commission should not allow Sasikala to continue as AIADMK General Secretary, says E Madhusudan, AIADMK Presidium chairman

1: 03 PM: “Governor is the constitutional head of the state. It is his prerogative to take decisions”, says Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tamil Nadu political crisis.

1: 01 PM: Ruling AIADMK kept up its attack on O Panneerselvam, saying Jayalalithaa’s “soul will not forgive” him for trying to split the party, and asserted that Sasikala will be soon sworn in as Chief Minister.

12: 51 PM: Former Union Minister E Ponnuswamy backs O Panneerselvam as Tamil Nadu CM, says only he can save interests of people. He also said that the Governor is an able man and expressed hope that he will take a sensible decision.

12: 45 PM: Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Congress leaders met Rahul Gandhi at his residence. S Thirunavukkarasar, state Congress President, said they apprised the Congress vice-president about the prevailing condition in the state, adding that the Governor has to act according to constitutional obligations.

12: 38 PM: All MLAs lodged in the resort have willingly switched off their mobile phones as they are getting threatening calls, senior AIADMK leader Valarmathi was quoted as saying by ANI.

12: 36 PM: Meet between DGP T K Rajendran and Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao underway in Chennai.

12: 23 PM: O Panneerselvam is set to address media as the state reels under deep political turmoil.

Background to the crisis

Sasikala, who was elected leader of the AIADMK legislature party last Sunday, visited the Jayalalithaa memorial on Marina Beach on Thursday before heading to Raj Bhavan. She handed the list of supporting MLAs to Governor C Vidyasagar Rao. Uncertainty prevailed over the raging issue as the Governor did not divulge on what he intends to do. However, there were indications he would send a report to Delhi and could even seek legal opinion.

In a House of 234 (minus the seat that has fallen vacant after the death of Jayalalithaa), the current strength of the AIADMK is 135. The Sasikala camp claims the support of 120 MLAs. Earlier, Panneerselvam, on his return home from Raj Bhavan, told reporters that “good things will happen” but did not elaborate.

