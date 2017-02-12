AIADMK crisis: BJP seeks probe into Panneerselvam’s allegation that he was forced to resign

AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala and caretaker chief minister O Panneerselvam AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala and caretaker chief minister O Panneerselvam

Tamil Nadu BJP on Sunday said Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao should order a probe into O Panneerselvam’s allegation that he was forced to resign even as it questioned the “necessity” of keeping AIADMK MLAs supporting V K Sasikala in “one particular place”. BJP’s state unit President Tamilisai Sounderrajan said bringing MLAs under one roof and making them stay in one place is against democracy.

“Why are all legislators (of AIADMK supporting VK Sasikala) staying in one particular place? What is the necessity for that? General Secretary (Sasikala) goes and meets them,” she said.

Talking to reporters here, Sounderrajan said when a person who is serving as Chief Minister (Pannerselvam) openly says he was forced to resign, it is the responsibility of the Governor to order a probe into the allegation.

“The Governor’s responsibility is not only to swear in somebody. It is also his responsibility to monitor whether there is a stable government in place. My view is the Governor will not take any decision in haste,” she said.

Two days after Sasikala was elected AIADMK’s state Legislature Party Leader on February 5, paving the way for her to take over as chief minister, Panneerselvam had raised a banner of revolt saying he was forced to resign.

Responding to a query about the AIADMK Chief’s veiled warning over the ‘delay’ in being sworn in, Sounderrajan said people will not accept such comments.

“Whether I am accepting such a statement is different. But, people of Tamil Nadu will not accept it,” she said.

Yesterday, while meeting partymen at her residence, Sasikala had given a veiled warning over the “delay” in being sworn in and said, “We are being patient because of our belief in fairness and trust in democracy. But, we can be patient only to a limit. Beyond that, we will decide what to do.”

Amid desertions by some key leaders yesterday, Sasikala had also held discussions with party MLAs supporting her at a private resort in Koovathur.