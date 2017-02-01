AIADMK chief thanks President, PM, TN Governor on jallikattu

AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala on Wednesday thanked President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao for their support in bringing an ordinance to allow bull-taming sport jallikattu. “I write to thank you for the kind support given by you in promulgating an ordinance and in enactment of the Bill to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (TN Amendment),” she wrote in separate letters to the President, Prime Minister and Governor.

Sasikala said this had “paved the way for conduct of jallikattu, which is linked to rural agrarian customs, practices and culture of the people, which has brought immense joy to them, especially the youth.”