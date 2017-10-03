AIADMK chief Sasikala likely to get parole on October 5

. Sasikala, who is serving a four-year sentence at Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru, applied for a 15-day parole to visit her ailing husband M Natarajan. (file photo) . Sasikala, who is serving a four-year sentence at Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru, applied for a 15-day parole to visit her ailing husband M Natarajan. (file photo)

Sidelined AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala is likely to be granted parole on October 5, sources told The Indian Express. Sasikala, who is serving a four-year sentence at Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru, applied for a 15-day parole to visit her ailing husband M Natarajan.

Natarajan has been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai for a liver problem. He is currently waiting for a liver transplantation, Sasikala’s nephew and sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran had said.

On Monday, Dinakaran told reporters: “We have applied for the parole of ‘General Secretary’ (Sasikala). She will get permission for sure. The (Karnataka) Prisons Department will decide on the number of days the parole will be given for.”

He was recently booked for sedition, along with 16 other AIADMK MLAs supporting him, for allegedly distributing pamphlets, blaming the Centre and State governments for the death of a Dalit teen who committed suicide after she failed to clear the NEET.

At least five AIADMK leaders and functionaries were arrested, including former AIADMK legislator S E Venkatachalam. A senior officer said Dinakaran may also be arrested. The police said the pamphlets, carrying Dinakaran’s photographs, were distributed in Salem last week.

The police said the case was registered Monday after a local AIADMK leader from the unified camp led by CM Edappadi K Palaniswami lodged a complaint. Slamming the sedition charge, Dinakaran called Palaniswami a “police minister”.

