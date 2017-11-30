E Madhusudhanan to be AIADMK candidate for R K Nagar bypoll

Madhusudhanan is one of the oldest members of AIADMK and served as the Textile Minister under Jayalalithaa from 1991 to 1996. (E Madhusudhanan/Facebook) Madhusudhanan is one of the oldest members of AIADMK and served as the Textile Minister under Jayalalithaa from 1991 to 1996. (E Madhusudhanan/Facebook)

AIADMK presidium chairman E Madhusudhanan will be the party’s candidate for Radhakrishnan Nagar bypoll in Chennai.

Madhusudhanan is a senior leader in the O Panneerselvam camp. He was reportedly lobbying strongly against the choices of Palaniswami and his ministers for the RK Nagar seat.

Madhusudhanan is a former party secretary of north Chennai region and was the candidate for R K Nagar last April for the Panneerselvam faction.

Many supporting Madhusudhanan had hoped that he would get the seat as he “deserves” it, considering his “age and fight for the party”.

The rebel AIADMK faction on Wednesday declared TTV Dinakaran as their candidate for the RK Nagar bypoll that will be held on December 21.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd