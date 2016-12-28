AIADMK cadres assault suspended MP Sasikala Pushpa’s lawyer in Chennai

Suspended AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa’s lawyer being assaulted by party cadres in Chennai (ANI photo) Suspended AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa’s lawyer being assaulted by party cadres in Chennai (ANI photo)

Suspended AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa’s lawyer was on Wednesday attacked by the party cadres. The incident took place when four lawyers of Pushpa’s team had gone to the AIADMK headquarters to submit a letter.

Pushpa, who filed a petition in the Supreme Court demanding a probe into the death of J Jayalalithaa, had earlier said that proper inquiry should be done as the people of the state want to know the actual reason behind the death of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

WATCH | Chennai: Suspended AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa’s Lawyer Assaulted by Party Cadres

#WATCH: Suspended AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa’s lawyer attacked outside party office by AIADMK workers in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/u10t63TmzX — ANI (@ANI_news) December 28, 2016

Pushpa filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court earlier on Sunday urging it to order for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of the leader.