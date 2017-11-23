AIADMK bribery case: Sukesh aide in remand

TTV Dinakaran (Files) TTV Dinakaran (Files)

Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested middleman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s aide Pulkit Kundra in connection with the Election Commission bribery case involving the AIADMK faction led by T T V Dinakaran. The police presented him in a city court Wednesday after which a two-day remand was granted for his questioning. Delhi police informed the court that Kundra owned a car showroom in North West Delhi’s Ashok Vihar and provided three cars to Sukesh during his stay in Delhi between April 2-16.

It was also informed in the court that Kundra accompanied Chandrasekhar to suspected hawala operator Nathu Singh to get Rs 2 crore. Police also claimed that Kundra was given Rs 50 lakh by Chandrasekhar which were given to a few people for related work. The prosecutor submitted to the court that police custody was required to recover the money and ascertain the trail.

It was also informed to the court that they spoke among themselves using the encrypted WhatsApp service and, therefore, the other accused including government servants in the conspiracy are yet to be traced. The police said they will soon file a supplementary chargesheet after completion of the probe.

In July, Delhi police had filed a chargesheet against Chandrashekhar after it found that there was sufficient material to prosecute him.

