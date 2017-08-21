AIADMK factions announce merger: Edappadi Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam come together

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (left); O Panneerselvam Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (left); O Panneerselvam

Ending weeks of uncertainty surrounding the merger of the two AIADMK rival factions, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam resolved some of their longstanding issues and shook hands on Monday.

Briefing the media at the AIADMK headquarters, Panneerselvam said the two factions will work together to fulfill the dreams of J Jayalalithaa. “No one can separate us. We are fulfilling the dreams of crores of cadres and doing this merger. From now on, we will work towards fulfilling Amma’s dreams says OPS. Thanks leaders of all factions. Soul of Amma and also wish of cadres made this merger possible,” he said.

Speaking after Panneerselvam, Edappadi Palanaswami announced that the former chief minister will be appointed as the party coordinator, and an 11-member committee will be set up to administer the party affairs. “KP Munusamy alongside Rajya Sabha MP Vaithilingam will be the deputy coordinator of the unified AIADMK,” Palaniswami said.

He also said they will retrieve the party’s “Two Leaves” symbol.

A press release issued by the party said that Panneerselvam will formally join the government as deputy chief minister and will also hold the finance portfolio. Three ministers from the OPS camp will also join Palaniswami’s Cabinet at a swearing-in ceremony scheduled at 4.30 pm today.

There was, however, no word on the future of general secretary V K Sasikala and deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran. One of the OPS faction’s demands was the formal expulsion of Sasikala and her family members from the party.

Earlier today, 16 AIADMK MLAs reached Dinakaran’s residence and pledged their support. Dinakaran claimed he has the support of at least 20 MLAs, enough to bring down the government.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App