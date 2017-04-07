AIADMK (Amma) faction terms I-T searches as foul play

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami. PTI Photo Tamil Nadu Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami. PTI Photo

The AIADMK (Amma) faction today slammed the income tax searches at the premises of Tamil Nadu Health Minster C Vijayabaskar, alleging it was aimed at “intimidating” them. It alleged that the action was taken at the behest of BJP which was “directing” the rival OPS faction.

Vijayabaskar said “they (IT department) are not allowing me to work as our candidate TTV Dinakaran is going to win (in the April 12 RK Nagar bypoll). “They have been checking everywhere, even in my bathroom, but nothing has been found. Harassment is going on and they are not allowing even my children to go to school.” “TTV Dinakaran is going to win and so they are not allowing us to work, not allowing us to canvass,” he told reporters.

MP SR Balasubramoniyan said the searches were aimed at “intimidating AIADMK (Amma) faction and create apprehensions among the people about us”. By doing so, there were “efforts to see if the bypoll can be countermanded,” he alleged.

“BJP and RSS are directing the OPS (Panneerselvam) faction. The BJP and RSS are completely behind this. We will never accept the BJP and RSS,” he added.

