AI must not substitute human intelligence, says Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technology should function as a facilitator and not become substitute for human intelligence, Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan said on Wednesday. Speaking to a delegation of students from IIT-Kanpur and IIT-Delhi, who met him at the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad, he said in the name of technology people should not stop using their brain power and the projects taken up by students should have societal relevance and utility.

The students from IITs explained the Governor that they are pursuing their goals to set up startup ventures with the help of innovative technologies and wish to generate employment and want to be part of the startup revolution in the country, an official release said.

They informed the Governor they want to be entrepreneurs rather than employment seekers. “He (the Governor) told them to visit T-Hub at Hyderabad, interact with them and take guidance from them in designing their start up ventures,” the release said.

He said revolutionary changes should be brought in health sector and make it more affordable to common man. He said education should be seen as a service and not as a commercial activity.

