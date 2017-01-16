Gyan Dev Ahuja has no differences with Raje Government: Rajendra Rathore

Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore on Monday said the party’s Ramgarh MLA, who has resigned from seven committees of the state, has no differences with the government. (Source: Express Photo) Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore on Monday said the party’s Ramgarh MLA, who has resigned from seven committees of the state, has no differences with the government. (Source: Express Photo)

Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore on Monday said the party’s Ramgarh MLA, who has resigned from seven committees of the state, has no differences with the government. Gyan Dev Ahuja, BJP MLA from Ramgarh Assembly seat in Alwar district resigned yesterday ahead of the chief minister’s visit, saying, “want to spend more time in my constituency”.

“He has mentioned the reason of the resign that he is busy in his constituency. I will speak to him but he has no differences with the government,” Rathore told reporters here. He also rejected possibility of any third front in the state.

“BJP is the only strong party and there is no scope of third front in the state. Congress is already struggling and there are differences in the party leaders,” Rathore said.

On the arrest of former Congress MLA Jugal Kabra and others in the alleged irregularities in teachers recruitment in JNV university of Jodhpur, he said the issues was also raised in the assembly during the Congress government rule.

“Then chief minister Ashok Gehlot has assured for a probe but no progress was made and now the ACB has arrested the accused,” he claimed.