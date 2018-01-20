Sonai honour killing case: Court sentences six to death for killing three Dalit men in 2013

The six men, include four members of the girl’s family who had killed the three victims over an inter-caste relationship. The six men, include four members of the girl’s family who had killed the three victims over an inter-caste relationship.

A sessions court sentenced six men to death for the murder of three Dalit men in Sonai, Ahmednagar district in 2013. Special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam had sought capital punishment for the men on Thursday. The six men, include four members of the girl’s family who had killed the three victims over an inter-caste relationship.

According to the prosecution, 22-year-old Sachin Gharu, belonging to the Mehtar (Valmiki) community, was working at the Trimurti Pavan Foundation in Nevasa taluka in Ahmednagar district. The other two victims, Sandeep Thanvar (26) and Rahul Kandare (20), were also employees of the institute. The 19-year-old daughter of the main accused, Popat Darandale, was studying at the institute. Nikam had submitted before the court that the girl and Gharu had fallen in love. The girl’s family was against the relationship as they belonged to a different caste in the Maratha community.

The prosecution had sought death for the men claiming that the murders were ‘pre-meditated’, ‘brutal’ and resulted out of ‘caste violence’. The accused had drowned Thanvar in a septic tank, while Gharu’s body, chopped into pieces, was found in a borewell. Kandare also sustained severe head injuries in the attack.

On Monday, special Judge RR Vaishnav had convicted the men on charges including murder, destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy and under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The court acquitted one person, Ashok Phalake, for lack of enough evidence.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd