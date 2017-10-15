Ahmednagar constable suspended for criticising PM Modi: Police

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the inauguration of the Golden Jubilee Year Celebrations of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo by Kamal Singh (Photo: PTI) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the inauguration of the Golden Jubilee Year Celebrations of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo by Kamal Singh (Photo: PTI)

A police constable was suspended for allegedly criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a WhatsApp post, police said today. Ramesh Shinde is posted as a bodyguard of Congress MLA and former minister Balasaheb Thorat, they said.

Shinde, allegedly criticised Modi in a WhatsApp post recently, police said. The matter was taken seriously and an inquiry has been ordered, they said. “The action was taken against Shinde yesterday after a detailed inquiry by the district police’s cyber cell,” Ranjankumar Sharma, Superintendent of Police, Ahmednagar, told PTI.

