Ahmednagar constable suspended for criticising PM Modi: Police

A police constable was suspended for allegedly criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a WhatsApp post, police said today. Ramesh Shinde is posted as a bodyguard of Congress MLA and former minister Balasaheb Thorat, they said.
Shinde, allegedly criticised Modi in a WhatsApp post recently, police said. The matter was taken seriously and an inquiry has been ordered, they said. “The action was taken against Shinde yesterday after a detailed inquiry by the district police’s cyber cell,” Ranjankumar Sharma, Superintendent of Police, Ahmednagar, told PTI.
