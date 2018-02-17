BJP deputy mayor’s Shivaji comment triggers violence in Ahmednagar, protests in Pune

The heat from the violent protests in Ahmednagar, triggered by derogatory statements about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj made by BJP corporator and deputy mayor Shripad Chindam, were felt in Pune on Friday, as members of several outfits took to the streets against the politician’s comments. On Friday afternoon, violence had erupted in Ahmednagar city after an audio clip of Chindam, making derogatory comments about the Maratha king while abusing a civic body staffer, went viral on social media. Chindam was arrested by the Ahmednagar police on Friday evening. He was also dismissed by the BJP and removed from the post of deputy mayor.

The incident comes at a time when preparations for Shivaji Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, are in full swing across the state. The incident took place when Chindam reportedly called a civic staffer over the phone on Friday morning regarding some pending work in his ward. He ended up abusing the staffer and while doing so, even made objectionable statements about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Soon, the audio of this conversation went viral on social media, triggering violent protests across Ahmednagar. Activists of the Shiv Sena, led by former MLA Anil Rathod, allegedly ransacked Chindam’s residence, his office in the Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation, his private office in Delhigate area and his hotel in the city.

An angry mob also pelted stones at the office of BJP MP and district president Dilip Gandhi, and Guardian Minister Ram Shinde. The protesters also damaged several private vehicles and the situation in Ahmednagar remained tense throughout Friday. A ‘bandh’ was called by the civic staffers to protest against Chindam and the building of the Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation remained locked.

Shiv Sena leaders lodged an offence against Chindam at the Tofkhana police station in Ahmednagar, while members of the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party took out protest rallies. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena also held a protest at the municipal corporation.

Saying objectionable comments against Shivaji Maharaj would not be tolerated, BJP MP Gandhi said Chindam has been dismissed from the party and removed from the post of deputy mayor with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, several outfits in Pune also filed complaint applications against Chindam with the local police. Members of Bajrang Dal, Patit Pavan Sanghatna, Raje Shivrai Pratisthan, Shivrudra Pratisthan, Hindurasthra Mandal, Bhagva Group, Shivsrushti Pratisthan, Akhand Bharat Pratisthan, Yuva Chetna Manch and Shivavandana Samuh filed a complaint at the Deccan police station. Activists of various outfits also staged protests at the Good Luck junction in Deccan area and shouted slogans against Chindam. The city units of Sambhaji Brigade and AIMIM condemned Chindam and demanded that an offence of sedition be lodged against him. Chindam has tendered an apology and shared a video of it on social media.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App