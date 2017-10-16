Rahul Gandhi never lifted puja ki thali, now applying tilak: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses a Gaurav Yatra event in Ankleshwar on Sunday (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana) Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses a Gaurav Yatra event in Ankleshwar on Sunday (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

Mocking Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi over his recent temple visits in poll-bound Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said a person who has never lifted a “puja ki thali” was now applying big tilak and wearing garlands. Addressing a public gathering in Bharuch on the last day of BJP’s Gujarat Gaurav Yatra, Chouhan said “mafia raj” prevailed during Congress’s rule in Gujarat, but under subsequent BJP governments the state has witnessed long-lasting peace.

“Now, Rahulbaba is visiting Gujarat often because elections are near. He is also offering prayers at various temples…(a person) who has never lifted a puja ki thali is applying big tilak and wearing big garlands, without having knowledge about the great culture of this country, otherwise, he would not have commented on women (in RSS),” Chouhan told the public gathering after offering prayers at a Sai temple here. The Madhya Pradesh CM was referring to the Congress leader’s recent comment that he had not seen “a single woman in an RSS shakha wearing shorts”.

Chouhan also reminded people that Gujarat used in remain under curfew for “half the year” during Congress regime and “mafias were running the government”. He said Gujarat has become a peaceful state during BJP rule for over 22 years. He also accused Congress of “neglecting” Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Addressing a gathering in Ankleshwar, Chouhan alleged that the issue of Jammu & Kashmir has remained unresolved since Independence, because first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru kept the issue with himself and did not assign it to Sardar Patel (who was then the home minister).

He said, “They (Congress) conferred Bharat Ratna on Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, but ignored Sardar Patel for many years… Almost after 40 years of his death, he (Sardar) was conferred Bharat Ratna.” He then congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Statue of Unity project to honour Sardar Patel. “I want to remember three great sons of this land (Gujarat) — Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel without whom it was impossible to unite India, and our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is tirelessly working to make India a superpower.”

Also, reacting to the ongoing social media campaign Vikas Gando Thayo Che, mocking the development claims of the BJP government, Chouhan said, “One needs vision and intelligence to see the development which is everywhere in Gujarat.” “Gujarat is the role model of development… here development is every where. Congress was thinking that they will win the election by just giving slogans and allurements, but after seeing development on the ground they are… defaming development, but for us development was agenda and it will remain so,” he said. Chouhan during the Yatra was joined by Union minister Parshottam Rupala and Gujarat MoS Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja.

