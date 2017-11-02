One IS suspect wanted to be mujahid, other was looking for weapons: Gujarat ATS

"Kasim Stimberwala wanted to be mujahid." "Kasim Stimberwala wanted to be mujahid."

A study of Facebook chats of two recently arrested suspected Islamic State (IS) operatives has revealed that while Kasim Stimberwala allegedly wanted to become a "mujahid and die as martyr", Obed Mirza was waiting for "men, money and weapons to strike", said the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday. "We have extracted data from the cell phones recovered from the two accused with help of forensic experts. The data say they were in touch with the Jamaica-based radical preacher Abdullah el-Faisal," investigating officer K K Patel told reporters.

The ATS had seized cell phones and laptops from the accused and those were being being examined at forensic science laboratory in Gandhinagar. A detailed forensic report is awaited. According to Patel, in one of the Facebook chats, which took place a month ago, the Jamaican preacher asked the accused what exactly they wanted to do. "Kasim told the preacher that he wanted to become a mujahid and die as martyr. When Faisal asked Obed, he responded that he was looking for men, money and weapons," Patel said.

Both the accused are currently in ATS custody and being interrogated by several security agencies. They were arrested on October 25 from Surat for allegedly plotting IS-inspired lone-wolf attack on a synagogue in Ahmedabad and Hindu shrines. Obed, 29, is a criminal lawyer while Kasim Stimberwala, 31, worked at Sardar Patel Hospital, Ankleshwar, as lab technician before he resigned.

Two days after their arrest, seeking the resignation of Ahmed Patel, political secretary to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rajya Sabha MP, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had said that Sardar Patel Hospital where Stimberwala worked was being "managed" by Patel. As per the hospital’s website, Patel was a member of the trustee board and had been associated with its foundation. However, Jayesh N Patel, a trustee of the hospital denied that "Ahmed Patel or any of his family members are connected with the hospital and the trust in any away".

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App