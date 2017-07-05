Gujarat elections: BJP changes poll track — GST ‘benefits’ take top spot

BJP National President Amit Shah. PTI Photo BJP National President Amit Shah. PTI Photo

Following the ongoing agitations by the traders against the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the state leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has changed focus of its pre-election campaign from publicising its achievements of the past three years to convince the voters about the benefits of the new indirect tax regime.

At a daylong meeting of the office bearers of state BJP’s 19 departments and 10 projects on Tuesday in Koba here, senior central BJP leaders briefed members of the women and youth wings to work cohesively in view of the changed focus of the party.

Though BJP state president Jitu Vaghani spoke of realising the dream of BJP national president Amit Shah to ensure “Congress-mukt Gujarat”, central office coordinator Arvind Menon and central IT coordinator Amit Malaviya told party workers to fan out among housewives and general public to recount to them the benefits of the GST.

They told the workers to tell voters, especially housewives, about big relief in tax on groceries. Vaghani advised workers to use social media to reach out to people.

