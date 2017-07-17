50 monuments in Gujarat to have Braille signboards

Sun Temple of Modhera, Rani ki Vav in Patan, Diu fort, Dwarka temple and Jama Masjid in Champaner are among 50-odd protected monuments across Gujarat, which will soon be visually-impaired-friendly.

This as Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Gujarat circle, is set to install braille signboards at around 50 monuments in the state for explaining their historical and cultural significance to the visually-impaired visitors.

These 50 monuments, including Kevda Masjid, Kabutarkhana Pavilion and Nagina Masjid in Champaner-Pavagadh, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, besides some in Ahmedabad, have been selected by the ASI on the basis of visitors’ frequency during a primary survey.

“Many visually-impaired tourists visit these monuments. To encourage them and disseminate the accurate historical information to them, we have decided to put up Braille signboards at major monuments in Gujarat,” said Anil Tiwari, Superintending Archaeologist, ASI, Vadodara Circle.

Tiwari added it is also necessary from the international standards point of view.“Installation of signboards will start within a month. Such Braille-friendly sites will attract more visually-impaired visitors.” This move comes after Ahmedabad being declared a World Heritage City by UNESCO over a week ago.

Vadodara-based travel enthusiast Arya said now, the state is likely to invite more foreign tourists, but there are a very few monuments and tourist places, which are disabled-friendly. “It is a good initiative, but along with Braille signboards, miniatures of monuments should also be placed somewhere so that the blind can touch and feel them. Also Braille map and audio device should be be provided to the blind tourists,” suggested Bhatt.

