Ahmedabad teacher arrested for ‘rape’ of seven-year-old

Representational Image Representational Image

Parents and local residents took part in a violent protest outside a municipal school in Ahmedabad on Monday when its principal in-charge, arrested for allegedly raping a seven-year-old student, was taken there by police in connection with the investigation into the case. Shahpur Public School, AMC’s first English-medium school in the city, was forced to be shut for the day following stone-pelting by the parents and residents of the area. Congress MLA from Dariapur Gyasuddin Sheikh also protested outside the school. The violence erupted when police took accused Sunil Damor — a vidyasahayak appointed as class teacher of Class III in February, and recently also working as principal in-charge — to the school in connection with the investigation. He was arrested Saturday night following an FIR against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

According to the parents of the victim, the incident came to light on September 16 when they noticed blood stains on their daughter’s uniform after she returned from the school. “Though my daughter was complaining of stomach ache for nearly 10 days, we did not pay much attention. But on Saturday, when her mother and other members of the family saw the stains on her uniform, they got suspicious and took her to the family doctor. The doctor informed us it was a case of sexual assault and asked us to go to police,” said the girl’s father.

S B Vaghela, the police official investigating the case, said, “In view of the sensitivity of the case, we cannot share details. Investigations are on.” AMC School Board authorities denied the allegations. “As per the police complaint, the incident took place on the first floor during school hours but it is not possible. There are classrooms on the first floor and no room is empty,” said AMC School Board chairman Pankaj Chauhan. L D Desai, administrative officer of the school board said, “We have enquired from other teachers, some parents and students. All have testified that the class teacher cannot attempt such a heinous crime.”

