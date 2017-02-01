Ahmedabad: Police detain six Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti members

A rally by the BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM) that passed through Patidar-dominated areas ended in a face-off as the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) allegedly removed BJP banners on the route and put up their own on Tuesday. Later, they also attacked the rally, led by BJYM state president Rutvij Patel, with eggs. Six PAAS members were detained by Surat police for the attack on the BJP rally.

Later, in clashes reported between the PAAS and BJP, B M Mangukiya, a lawyer in the Gujarat High Court who is also PAAS convenor Hardik Patel’s advocate, was injured and taken to hospital. Even as the BJP addressed a press conference late Tuesday evening, PAAS members regrouped outside the circuit house where the press conference was on. The situation turned tense with tempers rising in both camps.

The BJYM rally passed through Patidar-dominated areas of Varachha. Surat police detained six youths from Sarthana area for their involvement in throwing eggs on BJP leaders. The PAAS put up banners that said, “Be warned, this is a Patidar bastion… Even the powerful have beat a hasty retreat here.”

Earlier, the Surat PAAS team had challenged the BJP leaders to organise public meeting or any event in Varachha area. Last year, even as Hardik remained exiled in Udaipur, PAAS had disrupted a felicitation programme of BJP national president Amit Shah. In another episode, eggs were thrown on the vehicle rally organised by Surat city BJP MP Darshana Jardosh. Rutvij, who has recently been appointed the BJP youth wing president , also got a taste of the Patidar disgruntlement.

The local unit of the BJP had put up posters to welcome the first visit of the newly appointed BJYM leader at various locations on the rally route, starting from Surat Municipal Corporation Zoo Chowpati to Dindoli area in Surat. Over 70 percent area on the rally route is dominated by Patidars.

The Surat PAAS supporters had torn the posters of BJP welcoming Rutvij Patel at various places. The Patidar youths had put up banners with an intention to “caution” the local BJP leaders. The banners featured the photos of Shivaji Maharaj and Sardar Patel. The local police detained PAAS Surat co-convenor Dharmik Malaviya and others so that they could not create disturbances in the rally. The detainees were taken to different police stations and were kept in police custody till the programme ended.

Local BJP leaders, along with BJP’s youth wing in Surat, were present at Sarthana area near SMC Zoo. They welcomed Rutvij Patel with the performance by a musical band. Strict police arrangements were made at different locations on the route by Surat Police Commissioner Satish Sharma. Police also videographed the entire rally. The vehicle rally culminated at Dindoli area at Astik Party plot, which later converted into public meeting.

At Dindoli, the head of a calf was found on the road on Monday morning. Violence broke out after the incident and two shops were burnt by the mob. Six people, including two police sub-inspectors, were injured. Police detained 41 youths from the spot on Monday. PAAS members sent a message to Rutvij through businessman Mukesh Patel (one of the organisers of Amit Shah felicitation last year), seeking to meet him. But the youth BJP leader refused. He told mediapersons that the attack on him was “motivated by the Congress”. “I am also a Patidar and have been welcomed by my community members.

It is only a handful of them who have been provoked by the Congress. I request my people not to get carried away,” said Rutvij. Meanwhile, PAAS members continued shouting slogans outside the circuit house in protest.