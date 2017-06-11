More than 29,000 breeding sites in Ahmedabad: Survey over 10,000 ‘malaria cases’ likely

File Photo File Photo

At least 10,295 suspected cases of malaria and 29,402 mosquito-breeding sites were identified in Ahmedabad city during the 16-day-long anti-malaria drive that concluded on Friday. The first round of the campaign, conducted by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) as part of Malaria Mukt Gujarat 2022, was aimed at surveillance of malaria cases, checking breeding sites and creating awareness. Out of the suspected malaria cases, 56 have been confirmed. Besides two cases of falciparum malaria — a more lethal strain of malaria — and two cases of dengue have also been detected.

Dariyapur topped the list of mosquito-breeding sites with surveyors identifying 1,573 such spots, followed by Shahibaugh (1,323), Chandkheda (1,130), Naranpura (295), Bodakdev (248), Vejalpur (396) and Thaltej (305). Maximum number of breeding sites were found in small shops like tyre-repair shops, said Rajesh Sharma, an entomologist in-charge of north and east zones.

“We have started fumigation in places with a large number of breeding sites to make sure that mosquitoes do not survive. We are also ensuring that affected people get immediate treatment,” Vijay Kohli, senior entomologist in AMC, said. He, however, said that these were preliminary numbers and the final figures will be released only after June 11. “There will be minor changes in the total number as we are revisiting a few places,” he added.

The AMC has also started issuing notices to the owners of houses, schools, malls, theatres where surveyors spotted mosquito-breeding sites. “Last week, notices were issued to a mall on SG Highway, a school in Bodakdev, some premier institutes, construction sites, automobile shops and houses,” said Kohli. “By issuing notices, we are making them aware of the campaign, and asking them to ensure that their surroundings should be clean and water should not be allowed to accumulate. In some cases, we are asking them to pay administrative charge if they fail to comply with our instructions,” said Parth Panchal, the AMC entomologist in-charge of New West Zone.

“Since January, we have collected around Rs 5 lakh as administrative charge. In May, we collected Rs 68,080 and in the first eight days of June we collected Rs 42,300,” said Kohli.

