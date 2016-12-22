Ahmedabad: Mohan Bhagwat meets Gujarat CM, doctors & industrialists

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (File Photo) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (File Photo)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Wednesday met CM, two prominent industrialists and four leading doctors Wednesday. Besides meeting Sanjay Lalbhai, chairman and MD of Arvind Group, and founder of Nirma Limited Karsanbhai Patel on the last day of his four-day visit to Gujarat, Bhagwat interacted with Dr Vikram Shah of Shalby Hospital, Dr Tejas Patel (cardiologist), Dr Kaustubh Patel (cancer surgeon) and Dr Anil Jain (cardiologist).

RSS office bearers said that during the meetings Bhagwat “only talked about the works of RSS” and it was part of a routine exercise. A doctor who met Bhagwat said that “it was just a courtesy meeting without any particular agenda. I am an apolitical person and have nothing to do with RSS.” Despite repeated attempts other doctors and the industrialists couldn’t be contacted.

A source who was present in these meetings said: “Bhagwatji talked about RSS, its ideology and the work that it has been doing across the country. It was like introducing RSS and its work to someone.” RSS spokesperson Vijay Thaker said, “It was only a courtesy meeting and it is routinely done wherever he visits.” He also met CM Vijay Rupani at RSS office in Maninagar.