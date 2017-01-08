Ahmedabad is a neoliberal city: US scholar

internally displaced people (of the Sabarmati riverfront) face a similar situation like the international refugees of Syria. (File) internally displaced people (of the Sabarmati riverfront) face a similar situation like the international refugees of Syria. (File)

Hailing the city as being first in many aspects, noted US historian and writer Howard Spodek, who has spent a number of years studying the city, categorised Ahmedabad as a “neoliberal” one and compared it with Los Angeles.

Delivering the second Shrenik Lalbhai Annual Chair Lecture on “New Directions in the study of Ahmedabad” at the Amrut Mody School of Management on Saturday, Spodek drew from a range of writers who had written on Ahmedabad from different perspectives for the talk. He said that while the city has all the characteristics of a neoliberal city, “Ahmedabad is a city of the world and the strong influence of the many Gandhian institutions, including SEWA in the city… keep it from being ruthless”.

He said that a neoliberal city is based on free markets and operates on elements of demand and supply. Labour is paid less, there is more foreign investment, the government is minimal in the sense that it withdraws itself from being a welfare state and does not hand out subsidies, he said.

Talking about the internally displaced people (of the Sabarmati riverfront), he said they face a similar situation like the international refugees of Syria. He spoke of resilience shown by people who have suffered but would not want to leave through various examples. Spodek showed of parts of a film to the audience and said that while in some cases it had added to the communal conflicts among people, a few families had mitigated the change well.

“There is no consultation, these people aren’t consulted at all. It wasn’t out of the blue but they (people) certainly did not know where and they certainly were not consulted…It turns out that often times the monthly payments are not collected mostly due to political reasons. People are told no one will ever evict you- even if you don’t pay up but that leaves people in limbo. If they pay, they run out of money and if they don’t pay, they don’t get the property deeds,” he said.

In the talk, Spodek also traced the advent of how low-income housing became part of the city’s agenda just ahead of 2012 polls as political parties seized the idea in lieu of votes.